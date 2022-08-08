Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Justin Bieber apologises to man for rude comments on social media

Justin Bieber apologises to man for rude comments on social media

Articles
Advertisement
Justin Bieber apologises to man for rude comments on social media

Justin Bieber apologises to man for rude comments on social media

Advertisement
  • Justin Bieber made an inappropriate comment on his social media page.
  • He then apologized to the man for what he said. Justin Bieber: “To the dude I wrote it to man, I am sorry”.

Justin Bieber apologized to a person for what he said his improper remark on his virtual entertainment page.

Advertisement

Without sharing his name, the vocalist said, “For some reason I commented on some guy’s page, “sad existence” because he was doing something I thought was dumb.”

He added, “Not exactly certain why I wanted to composed that. On the off chance that he doing satisfies him who am I to say anything.”

Justin Bieber then apologized to the anonymous man and expressed,”To the dude I wrote it to man I am sorry.”

Also Read

Alec Baldwin’s post for Anne Heche was met with criticism online
Alec Baldwin’s post for Anne Heche was met with criticism online

Hours before the crash, Anne reportedly drank vodka with wine chasers during...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story