Justin Bieber apologises to man for rude comments on social media

Justin Bieber made an inappropriate comment on his social media page.

He then apologized to the man for what he said. Justin Bieber: “To the dude I wrote it to man, I am sorry”.

Justin Bieber apologized to a person for what he said his improper remark on his virtual entertainment page.

Advertisement

Without sharing his name, the vocalist said, “For some reason I commented on some guy’s page, “sad existence” because he was doing something I thought was dumb.”

He added, “Not exactly certain why I wanted to composed that. On the off chance that he doing satisfies him who am I to say anything.”

Justin Bieber then apologized to the anonymous man and expressed,”To the dude I wrote it to man I am sorry.”

Also Read Alec Baldwin’s post for Anne Heche was met with criticism online Hours before the crash, Anne reportedly drank vodka with wine chasers during...