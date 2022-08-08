Justin Bieber apologises to man for rude comments on social media

Alec Baldwin’s post for Anne Heche was met with criticism online
Justin Bieber apologized to a person for what he said his improper remark on his virtual entertainment page.
Without sharing his name, the vocalist said, “For some reason I commented on some guy’s page, “sad existence” because he was doing something I thought was dumb.”
He added, “Not exactly certain why I wanted to composed that. On the off chance that he doing satisfies him who am I to say anything.”
Justin Bieber then apologized to the anonymous man and expressed,”To the dude I wrote it to man I am sorry.”
