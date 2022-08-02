Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Justin Bieber resumes Justice world tour month after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis
Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Justin Bieber is resuming his Justice world tour on July 31.
  • The singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome a month ago.
  • Justin performed at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy over the weekend.
Advertisement

Justin Bieber is back on the stage. After enduring a hard battle with his condition which was diagnosed to be Ramsay Hunt Syndrome a month ago in June.

The performer is resuming his tour. After being diagnosed, Bieber delayed the US leg of his Justice world tour till further notice. On July 31, the Sorry singer will resume the tour.

After taking some time off to heal from his face-paralyzing condition, Justin gave a performance at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy over the weekend.

Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram and shared how proud she was with her husband as she posted a clip of him performing and wrote, “One thing I know for certain is you can’t keep this guy down…” while she accompanied the caption with a crying and a love heart emoji.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Justin also took to Instagram to share an important message with his fans as he uploaded a clip of himself on stage saying, “Guys I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back.” He went on, “It’s so good to be here. As some of you guys know, the ‘Justice Tour’ is about equality. It’s about justice for all. No matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity. We’re all the same, we’re all one. We know that racism is evil. We know that division is evil. It is wrong. But we are here to be the difference makers, and I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being a part of this tour tonight.”

Advertisement
