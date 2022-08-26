Justin Long talks about time he worked with Britney Spears

Justin Long talks about the time he worked with Britney Spears.

The singer already had two best-selling records to her name and was well-known all over the world when she filmed the romantic comedy.

Justin Long recalled being “shocked” by how “regular and relaxed” Britney Spears was despite being a well-known celebrity at the time.

The Wave actor talks about his experience working with Toxic singer on their coming-of-age film in a 2002 interview.

The actor told the publication, “I remember her being so down-to-earth, like disarmingly down-to-earth. “I recall being amazed by how unassuming and laid-back she seemed given all the fuss around her.”

“After a few years, when I saw what the paparazzi had done to her, I thought it was quite tragic that we live in a society where such things can be done to people. She was always very kind “Long inserted.

While the mother of two was under the conservatorship, the Barbarian actor earlier revealed his perspective on how wonderful Spears was to him on work in a 2020 Instagram post.

Because Britney Spears was such a big star in 2002, I recall being a little anxious about working with her (as she still is). I was taken aback by how lovely and unassuming she came across when she introduced herself to me in the makeup trailer — simply a good girl (not yet a woman) from Louisiana. She quickly put me at ease,” the man wrote.

Britney seemed to become considerably more tense (absolutely understandable) everytime we stepped off set with her bodyguard “Big something,” according to Lung. “People would swarm to get to her, and paparazzi were constantly lurking behind trees, in bushes, etc.,” she continued.

Lung continued, “Years later, when the Britney press frenzy reached a fever pitch, I remember feeling so bad for her. Nobody, least of all a lovely person who showed kindness to a young terrified actor who was on a much lower rung of the hierarchy of that film set, deserves to be pursued and tormented in that way.

Spears received her eagerly awaited release from the court order in November 2021, and she frequently discusses how her family mistreated her during the 13-year conservatorship on her social media accounts.

