Jyothy Krishna remembers her “sweetheart” on his birthay

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK passed away on May 31.

He fell ill after his live performance at a college fest in Kolkata.

His wife Jyothy Krishna took to Instagram to wish her late husband happy birthday.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, prominently known as KK died on May 31. Today on KK’s 54th birth commemoration, his better half Jyothy Krishna took to her Instagram handle to wish her late spouse.

KK’s unexpected downfall has left everybody in a condition of shock. He was 53 years of age at the hour of his passing.

He became sick after his live execution at a school fest at Nazrul Mancha theater, in Kolkata. He apparently grumbled of feeling sick after the show and was raced to the city’s CMRI clinic, where the specialists announced him dead on his appearance. He is made due by his significant other, girl, and child.

Sharing an inconspicuous picture, she subtitled the post: “Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts.” The musician can be seen cradling his wife in the photo as they smile for the camera. Fans responded to the image with a tonne of affection in the comments.

A user wrote: “Eternal he is!!! May you be blessed with strength and courage… Much love to you always.”

Another user said: “Happy Birthday sir, we all love you soo much, Miss you.” While a third user wrote: “sir is always with u..stay strong.. god bless u all..”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna (@jyothykrishna)

A couple of days back, KK’s better half Jyothy Krishna, who is a painter by calling, shared a canvas that she made highlighting her and her significant other KK. Sharing the post, she stated, “Trying to paint again, Miss you sweetheart,” trailed by a heart emoji.

In 1991, KK sealed the deal with his experience growing up darling Jyothy. They have two kids together-child Nakul Krishna Kunnath and little girl Tamara Kunnath.

KK was the most flexible vocalist in the Indian music industry. He has likewise kept tunes in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese and Gujarati dialects.

