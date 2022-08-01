K-pop BLACKPINK shares trailer for upcoming ‘Born Pink’.

BLACKPINK announces the dates for their next world tour.

BORN PINK was confirmed in a 30-second announcement teaser posted on July 31.

K-pop BLACKPINK announces the dates for their next world tour, new album, and pre-release single. BLACKPINK recently released a trailer to give their eager fans a sneak peek at the highlights of their upcoming events in 2022.

BLACKPINK’s major comeback with a pre-release single before releasing a full album, BORN PINK, in September was confirmed in a 30-second announcement teaser posted on July 31 by the girl group’s management company, YG Entertainment.

The world tour that will start in October of this year was also alluded to in the video. The tour was billed as the “biggest international tour for a K-Pop female group” by YG Entertainment.

A preview audio clip from the forthcoming album was included in the trailer as well. In order to give fans something to look forward to before they make their formal comeback, BLACKPINK recently debuted their song READY FOR LOVE during the ‘The Virtual’ concert on PUBG MOBILE.

