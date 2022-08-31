Kamal Rashid Khan complained of chest pain after being arrested

KRK was arrested on Tuesday morning at the Mumbai airport for his 2020 tweets.

Kamal Rashid Khan was sent into 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court.

The actor was admitted to Shatabdi hospital after complaining of chest pain, reports say.

Advertisement

Only hours after Kamal Rashid Khan, most popular as KRK, was sent into legal guardianship by a Mumbai court, the entertainer was taken to emergency clinic over objections of chest torment.

According to ANI, Kamal was owned up to Shatabdi emergency clinic in Mumbai as he griped of having chest torment at night, not long after his capture.

In a post, the news organization shared an update that read, “Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020.”

Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020. https://t.co/1s3svuEYCt Advertisement — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

KRK was captured on Tuesday morning at the Mumbai air terminal for his 2020 tweets.

Albeit the police have not affirmed which tweets handled the entertainer in a difficult situation, different news reports guarantee it was his posts about Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Verma among different posts that were mutual and focused on at Bollywood characters.

A judge’s court in Borivali on Tuesday remanded Khan in 14-day legal guardianship and concluded the bail hearing to September 2.

Police looked for his guardianship for four days, saying they expected to find out at whose command he was posting such tweets from an unfamiliar country notwithstanding realizing that they could make shared pressure.

Advertisement

Police additionally expected to find out in the event that he was attempting to coerce cash from producers or stars for not posting negative audits of motion pictures, the remand application said.

Also Read Kamal Rashid Khan detained by Police over controversial tweets Kamal Rashid Khan better known as KRK has been arrested by the...