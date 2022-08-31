Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Kamal Rashid Khan complained of chest pain after being arrested

Kamal Rashid Khan complained of chest pain after being arrested

Articles
Advertisement
Kamal Rashid Khan complained of chest pain after being arrested

Kamal Rashid Khan complained of chest pain after being arrested

Advertisement
  • KRK was arrested on Tuesday morning at the Mumbai airport for his 2020 tweets.
  • Kamal Rashid Khan was sent into 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court.
  • The actor was admitted to Shatabdi hospital after complaining of chest pain, reports say.
Advertisement

Only hours after Kamal Rashid Khan, most popular as KRK, was sent into legal guardianship by a Mumbai court, the entertainer was taken to emergency clinic over objections of chest torment.

According to ANI, Kamal was owned up to Shatabdi emergency clinic in Mumbai as he griped of having chest torment at night, not long after his capture.

In a post, the news organization shared an update that read, “Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020.”

KRK was captured on Tuesday morning at the Mumbai air terminal for his 2020 tweets.

Albeit the police have not affirmed which tweets handled the entertainer in a difficult situation, different news reports guarantee it was his posts about Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Verma among different posts that were mutual and focused on at Bollywood characters.

A judge’s court in Borivali on Tuesday remanded Khan in 14-day legal guardianship and concluded the bail hearing to September 2.

Police looked for his guardianship for four days, saying they expected to find out at whose command he was posting such tweets from an unfamiliar country notwithstanding realizing that they could make shared pressure.

Advertisement

Police additionally expected to find out in the event that he was attempting to coerce cash from producers or stars for not posting negative audits of motion pictures, the remand application said.

Also Read

Kamal Rashid Khan detained by Police over controversial tweets
Kamal Rashid Khan detained by Police over controversial tweets

Kamal Rashid Khan better known as KRK has been arrested by the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Aymen Saleem plays piano to wish her father happy birthday
Watch: Aymen Saleem plays piano to wish her father happy birthday
'Mayfair Witches': Check release date, cast and details
'Mayfair Witches': Check release date, cast and details
Celebrities back Saba Faisal despite family feud
Celebrities back Saba Faisal despite family feud
Everything you need to know about ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’
Everything you need to know about ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’
Alizeh Shah delights fans with stunning pictures
Alizeh Shah delights fans with stunning pictures
Zarnish Khan looks stunning in latest pictures
Zarnish Khan looks stunning in latest pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story