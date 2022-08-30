Kamal Rashid Khan detained by Police over controversial tweets

Kamal Rashid Khan better known as KRK has been arrested by the Mumbai Police.

The self-proclaimed critic, known to take potshots against several Bollywood celebrities.

He will be presented before the court today.

Advertisement

Kamal Rashid Khan otherwise called KRK, has been captured by the Mumbai Police over his disputable tweets in 2020.

Oneself announced pundit, known to take shots against a few Bollywood famous people, was supposedly arrested on his appearance in the city. He will be introduced under the steady gaze of the court sometime in the afternoon.

“Kamal Rashid Khan was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today,” the Mumbai Police said in a proclamation to ANI.

While it is as yet not satisfactory which questionable tweet lead to the chief’s capture, back in 2020, a FIR was stopped against him for offering offensive comments about late entertainers Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

The FIR was enlisted in view of a protest that was stopped by Yuva Sena’s center panel part Rahul Kanal with respect to slanderous tweets posted by Khan.

“On April 30, Khan had allegedly taken to Twitter to announce Rishi Kapoor’s hospitalisation and tweeted saying that the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon,” a cop told PTI.

Advertisement

He had likewise purportedly gone after Irrfan Khan, a day prior to his demise on April 29, the authority added.

“We have registered an FIR against Kamal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC,” a senior police official said.

Veteran entertainer Rishi Kapoor capitulated to leukemia on April 30, under 24 hours after Irrfan Khan passed on from colon disease on April 29.

Most as of late, KRK snatched the titles after he guaranteed that Anushka Sharma was the reason behind her cricketer spouse Virat Kohli’s “depression”.

He wrote in a tweet that she probably “put in his mind” that he’s discouraged in light of the fact that he’s the principal Indian cricketer to have made such an admission about his emotional well-being.

He later erased the tweet in the wake of getting reaction via online entertainment.

Advertisement

Also Read Ranveer Singh: No idea, nude photoshoot would get him troubled Ranveer Singh became the center of controversy after sharing nude pictures. The...