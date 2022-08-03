Kangana Ranaut: Aamir Khan is mastermind behind all controversy

Kangana Ranaut says Aamir Khan is the mastermind behind all this negativity around film.

Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share her views on the matter.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to impart her insights on the equivalent. As per her, Aamir himself has arranged all the cynicism around the film and that he is the genius behind it.

Netizens have been moving ‘Blacklist Laal Singh Chaddha’ for a long while now. Its lead star Aamir Khan is supposedly getting fire via virtual entertainment for remarks that the entertainer made about India a couple of years prior.

Check her post:

She wrote, ‘I think all the negativity around upcoming release Laal Singh Chadda is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself, this year no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked, a Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway.But now they will call India intolerant, Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audiences it’s not about being a Hindu or Muslim.Even after Aamir Khan ji made Hindu phobic PK or called India intolerant he gave biggest hits of his life please stop making it about religion or ideology, it takes away from their bad acting and bad films (sic).’

At a recent film presentation, Aamir also discussed the derogatory campaign against the movie.

He said, “Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe, but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film.”

The Hollywood movie “Forrest Gump” has an official Indian remake called “Laal Singh Chaddha.” Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya also have significant parts in it. The movie is scheduled to premiere on August 11, 2022.