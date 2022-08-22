Kangana Ranaut has threatened to sue ‘Filmfare’

Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue the organization on Sunday.

After receiving an invitation to Filmfare’s next awards ceremony, Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue the organization on Sunday.

Kangana was reportedly invited by Film fare to accept an award for her role in Thalaivii, but the actress instead expressed her feelings over the nomination on Instagram.

“I’ve outlawed unethical, dishonest, and unfair tactics like @filmfare since 2014, but since I’ve been getting so many calls from them this year asking me to attend their award ceremony so they can give me an award for Thalaivii,” she added.

“I am surprised to learn that they are still continuing to nominate me. I have decided to sue @filmfare because it is below my dignity, work ethic, and value system to support such corrupt behavior in any way, Kangana said.

The boycott doesn’t stop there; according to reports, Kangana has also ‘cancelled’ award ceremonies including the Oscars and Emmys since they failed to honor the late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Kangana stated, “Our media should fully boycott these prejudiced local events that claim to be global honors. Both the Grammy and the Oscar failed to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji.

