Kangana Ranaut: Mocks Ananya while explaining bollywood bimbo

Kangana Ranaut takes jibe at Ananya Panday on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kangana was promoting her film Dhaakad.

She has often attacked Karan Johar and the ‘mafia’ of Bollywood.

The unfiltered appearance of Kangana Ranaut on a new episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was loaded with her admissions about Bollywood, including taking a correspond at many stars.

What’s more, one such was Ananya Panday. Kangana was there advancing her most recent film Dhaakad, alongside co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Sharib Hashmi, and chief Razneesh Ghai.

As a feature of the virtual entertainment posthumous fragment, have Kapil Sharma asks Kangana what ‘Bolly-airhead’ implied.

In her answer, Kangana, without taking Ananya’s name, copied her by contacting her nose with her tongue. As per Kangana, the people who say “I can touch my tongue to my nose” are Bolly airheads.

Fans were helped to remember Ananya, who had prior done likewise on The Kapil Sharma Show, referring to it her as “ability” which even got her savaged.

Kangana Ranaut has frequently gone after Karan Johar and the star kids he’s presented in Bollywood. Ananya was additionally sent off by KJo in Student of the Year 2 (2019).

Kangana and Karan’s altercation began when she showed up on his Koffee With Karan in 2017, and called him ‘film mafia’. Kangana has likewise guaranteed that Bollywood’s big deal have planned to restrict her from the entertainment world.

Kangana as of late let YouTuber Siddharth Kannan know that projecting was a “very big problem for me, for my films.” She added that in any event, during the advancements, there are a few group who have a place with a “certain group” and that’s what they concede in the event that they are seen with Kangana they would get boycotted from the said bunch. “Woh khud keh dete hain ki hum log wahan se boycott ho jayenge (They say so themselves that they will get boycotted). On every level, it is a challenge.”

