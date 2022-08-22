Kangana Ranaut nomination for movie Thalaivii, withdrawn

Kangana Ranaut was planning to sue Filmfare for inviting her to the award show.

The actress’ Best Nomination for Thalaivii has been withdrawn by Filmfare following her accusations.

She had tweeted that she would not be attending or performing at the Filmfare Awards.

Filmfare Awards 2022 has made an authority announcements denouncing Kangana Ranaut. She comments as the entertainer was wanting to sue them for welcoming her to the honor show happening in the not so distant future. The entertainer’s Best Nomination for Thalaivii has been removed by Filmfare following her allegations.

In a proclamation shared by FilmFare on Sunday on their authority site, they denounced the ridiculous allegations made by Kangana Ranaut. “It pains us at Filmfare, today, to be subjected to unwarranted malicious remarks by Ms. Kangana Ranaut.

For over six decades, Filmfare Awards, and Filmfare, at large, has been a platform that celebrates and honours talent in the Film industry impartially and with utmost transparency.

It is our strong ethic that has helped us in gaining the trust of our audiences and the film industry. As is customary during the awards, Filmfare’s Executive Editor informed Ms. Ranaut about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and asked for her address to send across the invitation,” the assertion read.

It proceeded, “The exact message was as follows ‘Hello Kangana, heartiest congratulations on your nomination for the Filmfare Awards. It’ll be a pleasure to have you there, do confirm your presence at the awards ceremony on August 30 at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai.

It’ll help us plot your seats. P.S. Please send us your residential address so that we can send you the invite. Regards.’ At no time was there any insinuation of an award being given to her or any request for performance at the event made. ”

“This is a patently false accusation being made by Ms Ranaut. Our invitation to her was our effort in bringing together everyone in a collective celebration of what brings this nation together, i.e. Indian Cinema. Filmfare Awards are a celebration of cinematic excellence and are awarded irrespective of the fact that a nominee attends or performs at the function.

Further, Ms. Ranaut a 5-time Filmfare Awardee, was given the award twice in absentia (2014 & 2015). Despite knowing that she would neither attend nor perform. Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii.

We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill,” the assertion finished up.

Kangana had shared her message through an Instagram Story. “I’ve banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii…

I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare … thanks,” she composed.

Kangana Ranaut was named for Thalavii in the Best Actress in a Leading Role class close by Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan.

