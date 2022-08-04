Advertisement
Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trending

Kangana Ranaut finally breaks silence on Dhaakad’s failure

  • Laal Singh Chaddha is currently trending on social media.
  • Users posting hateful comments and urging everyone to boycott the film.
  • Kangana Ranaut has since posted her thoughts on the subject.
Kangana Ranaut posted on Instagram about Laal Singh Chaddha and the ‘intolerant India’ comment of Aamir Khan. Where she said that this takes away from their bad acting and films.

Due to Aamir Khan’s previous remark about “intolerant India” and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s support of a 3-year-old victim of gang rape un Kathua, Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha is currently trending on social media.

The internet flew into a frenzy as a result of the same, with users posting hateful comments and urging everyone to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. Kangana Ranaut has since posted her thoughts on the subject.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story to write, “I think all the negativity around upcoming release Laal Singh Chadha is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself. This year no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel). Only South films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked. A Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway…But now they will call India intolerant.”

She went on to add, “Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audiences. It’s not about being a Hindu or Muslim…even after Aamir Khan ji made a Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant he gave biggest hits of his life… please stop making it about religion or ideology. It takes away from their bad acting and bad films.”

Kangana

Referring to this trend, Aamir Khan too had shared his thoughts on Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trending on social media adding, ““I feel sad about it. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their heart, they believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe (so), but it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case.”

Regarding Laal Singh Chaddha, the movie is an authorised remake of the Forrest Gump, which won an Oscar. The film marks Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut and stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the key roles. The movie will premiere on August 25.

 

