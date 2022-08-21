Kangana Ranaut said she will sue magazine for nominating and inviting her to their awards show.

She was nominated for Best Actress for her film Thalaivii.

But she withdrew the nomination.

The magazine removed Kangana Ranaut’s nomination after she threatened to sue it for nominating her and invited her to their awards ceremony. For her role in Thalaivii, Kangana was nominated for a Best Actress Award. The group has again labelled the actor’s charges as “false” in a new statement.

They explained in a detailed statement that, “As is typical during the awards, Filmfare’s Executive Editor informed Ms. Ranaut about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and requested for her address to send across the invitation.”

A portion of their letter to Kangana, which began, “Hello Kangana, heartiest congratulations on your nomination for the Filmfare Awards,” was also released. It will be a pleasure to see you at the awards event on August 30 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. Please confirm your attendance. We can better plan where to put you. P.S. We need your home address so we can send you the invitation. Regards.’ The statement stated, “At no point was there any implication that an award was being handed to her or that any request for performance at the event was made.

“Ms. Ranaut is making a blatantly false claim with this statement. Our invitation to her was part of our endeavour to rally everyone in a celebration of Indian cinema, which we believe unites this country. The Filmfare Awards are given in recognition of outstanding movies, and they are given whether or not the nominee performs at the event. Also, Ms. Ranaut, a five-time Filmfare Award winner, received the honour twice when she was not present (2014 & 2015). Despite being aware that she would not perform or attend.

They took back her nomination as well. We are removing Ms. Ranaut’s Best Actress nomination for the film Thalaivii due to her careless comments on the Filmfare Awards. We have the right to take legal action against her if she makes malicious or defamatory statements.

