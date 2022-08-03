Kanye West claims Adidas launched idea of Yeezy Day without his permission

Kanye West claims Adidas launched the idea of Yeezy Day without his permission.

Kanye West alleges that Adidas introduced the concept of Yeezy Day without his consent. As part of his ongoing dispute with the corporation, Kanye retaliated against Adidas by claiming that the company did not have his permission to host this year’s Yeezy Day.

The firm launched new products as part of the contract it signed with the rapper on Tuesday to celebrate the fourth annual Yeezy Day, which prompted the outrage.

The 45-year-old rapper launched his partnership with the clothing and shoe company in 2013, but business isn’t exactly booming for him.

The business has recently been under fire from Kim Kardashian’s ex for releasing goods under the Yeezy name without his knowledge or authorization.

The Praise God singer now explained how Adidas first introduced the concept of Yeezy Day without his agreement in an Instagram message to Complex.

Ye claimed in his tweet that “Adidas came up with the Yeezy Day concept without my approval and then went and brought back earlier versions without my agreement.”

He claimed that the company “selected colors and gave them names without my approval, hired people who worked for me without my approval, stole my colorways without my approval, stole my styles and material approaches without my approval, took talent on the production side and sprinkled it throughout Adidas Originals without my approval.”

Despite the fact that they worked with Balenciaga, West said, “They completely held down production on the shoes that Demma and I made for the Gap by trying to bully Gap even though my contract stipulates I may do casual shoes, which I was doing when I performed fashion shows.”

As the general manager “lied to my face and stated they didn’t have the capacity while Adidas was duplicating my slides and manufacturing their own version of the Yeezy Slides,” the rapper continued to claim that he “directed” the company to produce more of his Yeezy Slides.

“Yeezy accounts for 68% of online sales for Adidas. He ended his lengthy statement by saying, “God step in.

When the Adidas Adilette was introduced in June, Ye first criticized the company, labeling them “fake Yeezys.”

