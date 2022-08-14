Advertisement
Kanye West faces criticism after his Instagram post

  • Kanye West went back to Instagram 
  • The rapper, however, has drawn criticism for his post that read, “Look to the children, Look to the homeless. As the biggest inspiration for a design.”
  • While some people assumed his post was a coded message to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian
Kanye West went back to Instagram after deleting all of his previous posts due to his constant criticism of Pete Davidson.

The rapper, however, has drawn criticism for his post that read, “Look to the children, Look to the homeless. As the biggest inspiration for a design.”

While some people assumed his post was a coded message to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who just split up with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, many of his fans believed the rapper was actually looking for inspiration from the homeless for his business, which the majority of people cannot afford.

Kanye West receives backlash for his Instagram post
His fans asked him to help homeless people instead of taking advantage of their miseries.

