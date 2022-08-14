Kanye West faces criticism after his Instagram post

Kanye West went back to Instagram

The rapper, however, has drawn criticism for his post that read, “Look to the children, Look to the homeless. As the biggest inspiration for a design.”

While some people assumed his post was a coded message to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian

While some people assumed his post was a coded message to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who just split up with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, many of his fans believed the rapper was actually looking for inspiration from the homeless for his business, which the majority of people cannot afford.

His fans asked him to help homeless people instead of taking advantage of their miseries.

