Kanye West finally talks about Kim Kardashian

After deleting all of his Instagram postings, Kanye West returned to the photo-sharing platform months later.

“Look to the children, look to the homeless. As the biggest inspiration for design.” Many saw Kanye’s post as a veiled message to his ex-wife and children’s mother, Kim Kardashian.

His post appeared days after Kim Kardashian and SNL comedian Pete Davidson broke up.

The reality television star began dating Pete after her divorce from Kanye West.

