Kanye West won’t face charges after altercation in Los Angeles

Kanye West will not face charges for reportedly assaulting a man in Los Angeles in January.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office has officially confirmed to PEOPLE that it will not seek charges against the 45-year-old rapper, who was mentioned as a suspect in a battery allegation earlier this year.

A spokesperson said: “Regarding the incident involving Kanye West that took place January 13, 2022, after a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction.”

Previous to this, Kanye was charged with punching a man to the ground outside the Soho Warehouse nightclub in Downtown Los Angeles after he asked the rap artist for an autograph.

Later, the singer of “Jesus Walks” admitted to assaulting the man outside the club. He didn’t accept, though, that the individual might be a fan.

Kanye – who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian – said: “It was 3 a.m. in front of the Warehouse. I’m saying, ‘You don’t know what I’m dealing with right now.’ I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio.

“And this dude, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘What you gonna do? And see that?’ Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain’t stop that knockout, you know what I’m saying?”