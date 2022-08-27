Advertisement
Kapil Sharma appears in an attire style by wife and asks if “boys can wear pink”

  • Comedian Kapil Sharma shared a photo of himself in a pink outfit on Instagram.
  • He wrote, I just googled it. Can boys wear pink? Yes, you read that right, real men wear pink.
  • The popular season of his show is about to premiere.
Kapil Sharma has shared a new picture on his Instagram handle on Friday. In the photo, he is wearing a pink outfit as he got clicked.

The popular season of comedian Kapil Sharma’s programme The Kapil Sharma Show is about to premiere.

He had already uploaded a photo of himself showing off his new appearance. He released a new photo of himself on Friday, in which he is dressed in pink.

Sharing the picture, Kapil Sharma wrote, “I just googled it. Are you reading @tamannaahspeaks. Can boys wear pink? Yes, you read that right, real men wear pink. Pink is a masculine and cool colour for guys unknown to many, historically, pink wasn’t always a feminine colour. In the 18th century, for instance, men were known to wear pink silk suits that had floral… Men wear pink and it does not diminish your manliness.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Actor Kaaranvir Bohra wrote, “No paaji…..you just googlied everyone with your support chic look.” Archana Puran Singh wrote, “In fact the hot pink you wore for the last episode is my favourite look for you Kapil. I messaged Ginni also since she’s styling you na. Please don’t change your stylist now.” Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh said, “Kya baat hai .. Hero look .. Akshay Kumar fail kar ditta (Akshay Kumar is fail in front of you)..killer look.”

For the upcoming season, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar will all be back.

This week, Krushna Abhishek made it official that he won’t be appearing in the upcoming season.

He said, “Not doing it. Agreement issues.” Krushna had played several characters on the show, including Jackie Dada, Dharmendra and Sapna.

On Thursday, the teaser of the show was released. Sharing it, Kapil wrote, “Kapil Sharma is back with a new season and new reasons to make you laugh. Watch The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30pm on Sony TV.”

