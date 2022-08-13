Karan Johar: Confirms making two films with Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan will be collaborating with Karan Johar on 2 films.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur may be heading for a relationship soon.

The two star kids have appeared on separate episodes of Koffee With Karan.

Karan Johar imparts an extraordinary condition to entertainers of each and every age in Bollywood and among the youthful part, he is near Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

The two star kids likewise have showed up on independent episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 7 and their spells were cherished by the crowd. Presently, in a new discussion, Karan was gotten some information about both the star kids in light of what he is familiar with them from their own condition and all things considered, the producer didn’t dishearten.

During a visit with Siddharth Kannan, Karan was gotten some information about Sara Ali Khan.

The movie producer wound up affirming that Sara will work together with him on 2 movies. Karan uncovered that Sara is doing one film with Amazon which he is delivering and another with him.

He said, “Sara Ali Khan will do an astonishing film with me, which I’m delivering, which will be for Amazon and we are extremely invigorated. Furthermore, there’s another film that she will accomplish for us, for which I’m likewise extremely energized. That is her future connected with me. I know nothing else that is occurring in her own life.”

In a similar visit, Karan likewise anticipated that Ananya Panday might be setting out toward a relationship soon. He said, “Ananya Panday is going to date somebody soon I think. I don’t know who.”

To review, when Ananya came on Koffee With Karan, Karan uncovered that at his birthday celebration, she and Aditya Roy Kapur were moving ceaselessly. He alluded to them holding great.

While Ananya kept mum about her bond with Aditya, reports about the two have been overflowing in tinselville. Ananya had said on the show that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur ‘hot’.

In the mean time, Ananya is as of now advancing Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film is good to go to deliver in venues on August 25.

Back in April, Pinkvilla was quick to break that Sara Ali Khan is collaborating with Dharma Productions for a film in view of the 1942 Quit India Movement.

The movie is being made for Amazon Prime Video and will be coordinated by Ek Thi Dayan’s Kanan Iyer. Karan affirmed it now on Siddharth Kannan’s show and alluded to one more undertaking with Sara. Other than this, Sara will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s film with Vicky Kaushal.

