Karan Johar defends his relationship with Alia Bhatt

The director-actor team have been the target of teasing and ridicule.

Despite this, Karan declared that his love for Alia would continue to grow unhindered.

Karan Johar’s ambitious multi-starrer movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” finally finished filming last month.

Karan Johar says Alia Bhatt was the first person he felt a parental instinct for, “I genuinely love her and I want to say it all the time.”

With the Karan Johar-directed film “Student Of The Year,” Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut. With movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and 2 States, she later established herself as a crucial component of Dharma Production.

With Karan treating her like his own daughter, the director-actor team has a special bond. Additionally, their relationship has been the target of teasing and ridicule. Additionally, a number of internet users spread misinformation by claiming Karan treats her differently.

When Siddharth Kannan pressed Karan Johar about how Alia’s pregnancy announcement made him cry, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director revealed out about his relationship with the Highway actress.

He declared that his love for Alia would continue to grow unhindered despite the online animosity and abuse.

He shared, “I think Alia and I just make each other cry. I see a lot of hate for the relationship both of us share like, online when I look. I don’t know why people get so annoyed. I’m allowed to love somebody from my heart.”

He further added, “She’s the first person I felt parental about. She’s the first person I felt like I had a parental instinct for. I love her and the country knows she’s one of our finest actors. I have a tremendous amount of love, respect and admiration and I’m allowed to say what I want about her. So, if I cry at her good news and I really feel good then I’m allowed to. I’m like a parent to her. Why should I be pretending for optics? I genuinely love her and I want to say it all the time.”

Karan Johar’s ambitious multi-starrer movie “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” finally finished filming last month. After a six-year break, he is finally prepared to release yet another offbeat love story.

Even better, he posted a wrap-up video that featured brief glimpses of Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and the rest of the cast and crew congratulating one other on their achievements with cakes, balloons, and warm embraces.

Karan’s heartfelt note read, “It’s a talkie wrap on a piece of my heart…a kahani that became a journey which I will hold close to me forever! I sat in the director’s chair after many years and it felt like coming home.”

The director went on to express his gratitude towards his team who assisted him relentlessly to bring this dream project of his to fruition. He shared, “We had legends and superstars on the set and in front of the camera – they were magic! Behind the camera, it was nothing short of magic either with my A-team, my pillars of strength. Thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly and passionately towards this kahani…I am forever grateful. #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani coming soon to cinemas in 2023.”

Rocky Aur Rani, which is billed as a new-age romance drama, stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in significant parts.

Several schedules were filmed in Mumbai, Moscow, and Delhi before the movie began production in August 2021. The movie Rocky Aur Rani is anticipated to premiere on February 10th, 2023.