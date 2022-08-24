Advertisement
Karan Johar discloses who refused Kiara Advani's part in Lust Stories

Karan Johar discloses who refused Kiara Advani’s part in Lust Stories

Articles
Karan Johar discloses who refused Kiara Advani’s part in Lust Stories

Karan Johar discloses who refused Kiara Advani’s part in Lust Stories

  • Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s new Koffee With Karan episode has been revealed, and fans are thrilled.
  • We all seen how well these two performers worked together in Kabir Singh.
  • In the previous episode with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara was pressed about their relationship.
Karan Johar has revealed, and fans are thrilled. We all seen how well these two performers worked together in Kabir Singh. In the previous episode with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara was pressed about their relationship. Kiara’s 2018 Netflix anthology ‘Lust Stories’ was a career turnaround. Karan Johar’s short narrative.

Karan stated, “This narrative will be tricky to cast since this girl orgasms in front of her family.” Kriti Sanon says her mum wouldn’t let her. I imagined everyone’s mom would stand in line and forbid their daughters. It’s an uplifting tale. I met Kiara at Manish Malhotra’s residence; I recognised her as Alia Advani. My phone had her name as Alia Advani till recently. Destiny is Alias. Destiny. So, I asked her to meet me tomorrow for a short video. She zoned out and said, “Are you directing?” Yes. She said, “I’m doing it.”

Kiara stated, “Of course, it was the film everyone recognised me in. I signed the picture to work with Karan Johar. I grew up wanting to work with him. In hindsight, I know it was a daring issue to produce a film and talk about. Why avoid women’s sexuality?

Kiara will next appear in Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Next, she’ll be in S. Shankar’s Telugu film RC-15 with Ram Charan. Kiara will co-star alongside Kartik Aaryan in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. After Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this is their second film together. Kartik plays SatyaPrem, while Kiara plays Katha. Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures produce.

