Karan Johar hopes Brahmastra ‘reaps rich dividends’

According to Karan Johar, he is excited about Brahmastra.

He also dubbed Ayan Mukerji the most hardworking filmmaker.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Advertisement

Karan Johar said that he is excited about Brahmastra. He also dubbed Ayan Mukerji the most hardworking filmmaker.

Undoubtedly, one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year has been Brahmastra. This mythical, fantasy, and sci-fi movie, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is set to open in theatres on September 9 and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the key roles.

Also Read Ramya Krishnan says they didn’t know Baahubali will be ‘big’ Ramya Krishnan on Baahubali: 'I am still in awe and I am...

Along with Alia and Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy have significant parts in the movie. KJo recently spoke with a prominent news outlet and expressed his hopes for the success of the movie in addition to lavishing admiration on Ayan Mukerji.

According to Karan Johar, he is excited about Brahmastra. He added that Ayan Mukerji was the most hardworking director.

He went on to describe Brahmastra, which Ayan has been working on for ten years, as a “never seen before spectacle.”

Advertisement

Talking about the movie, Karan further said, “So this kind of hard work, this kind of passion put in by Ayan, Ranbir (Kapoor) Alia (Bhatt), Amit uncle (Amitabh Bachchan), Nag sir (Nagarjuna), Mouni (Roy), and the entire cast and crew of Brahmastra, I hope that reaps rich dividends because everyone has put their blood, sweat and tears into every piece and frame of the magnitude of Brahmastra. I really hope that India and the world really come and watch our film because I can really say this with an assurance that it is beyond worth it. Yeah, we are all like every day, like big soldiers ready to kind of come on the 9th of September and hopefully with the world liking the film.”

Also Read Disha Patani mesmerises in bodycon cut-out dress Disha Patani made her acting debut in 2015 with MS Dhoni. Most...

Deepika Padukone will appear in the movie, Pinkvilla has exclusively reported about Brahmastra Part 2 and also disclosed. Our sources claim that the plot of Brahmastra 2 will centre on the lives of MahaDev and Parvati, two important characters.

“The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the actress has already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva.