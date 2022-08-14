Advertisement
Karan Johar has responded to criticism surrounding him for revealing personal details of celebrities on his chat show, Koffee With Karan. 

In a recent interview, Karan spoke out against disclosing relationship information about celebrities without their permission. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s connection was just revealed by Karan.

When asked about such claims, Karan Johar told Siddharth Kannan, “But everyone knows about these relationships. I am not making anything up, everyone has seen them together.”

“What is true is true and I suppose everyone is okay with it. I know people think its some kind of big revelation, everybody knows about everyone’s personal lives and they are okay with putting it out,” the filmmaker quickly added.

The first time Sara appeared on Koffee With Karan, she admitted to having a crush on Kartik. They signed Love Aaj Kal shortly after, and dating rumours started to circulate.

The pair allegedly split up around the time of the film’s release, it was later reported. None of the actors, however, reportedly confirmed the rumours.

The filmmaker-host of Koffee With Karan reminded Sara about the confession when she returned to the show and noted that all the love confessions made on the sofa had come true.

“Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen,” Karan pointed out to which Sara replied, “Yeah,” confirming the relationship.

Sara hesitated to pick a celebrity when Karan pressed her to name an actor she wants to date right now. She did, however, first make sure she was only joking before mentioning Vijay Deverakonda.

Later in the rapid-fire round, Janhvi and Sara appeared to confirm Vijay’s relationship with Rashmika Mandanna, who plays his co-star in the film Dear Comrade.

