Karan Johar responds to US Navy officers singing the song Kal Ho Naa Ho

Karan Johar reacted to a video of US Navy personnel playing the Kal Ho Naa Ho title track at a dinner party.

Sonu Nigam sang the song, which was written by Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

Nikkhil Advani directed the 2003 movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

The song is sung in Hindi by a male and female officer as a US Navy officer plays guitar in the background of the video. Nikkhil Advani was the director of the 2003 movie starring Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan.

The video was shared by a Twitter user with the caption, “Kal Ho Na Ho… friend remains eternal… @USNavy band enthralls with a popular Bollywood song. At the dinner hosted by US Secretary Navy @SECNAV.”

“And the song lives on”, Karan tweeted after posting the video. Shah Rukh Khan, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Nikkhil Advani, and other people were also mentioned in the post.

Sonu Nigam performed the title song for the film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, and Reema Lagoo also acted in the movie.

Some of his supporters suggested that the filmmaker include include the singer Sonu Nigam. Many others applauded Shah Rukh, who in the movie portrayed a cancer patient.

Shah Rukh stated in an internet conversation that he never revealed his dying scene to his children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan after watching a video of a young girl sobbing after witnessing him die on film.

He wrote, “Never shown the ending of Kal Ho Naa Ho to my kids. Karan made a special edit, where movie ends before I fly away.”

In an interview last year, Nikkhil Advani revealed that even Shah Rukh hated his dying scene. “Shah Rukh absolutely hated the death scene of Kal Ho Naa Ho. He kept saying, ‘You’re too irreverent, not giving it any respect’,” he said.