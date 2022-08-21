Karan Johar wishes Sonam Kapoor and Anand on birth of their son

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have welcomed a baby boy.

The couple made the announcement on their social media accounts.

Sonam will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

Congratulations to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as the pair invited a child kid on Thursday.

The fresh insight about their child’s appearance has left the web charmed as they made the declaration on their individual virtual entertainment handles.

“On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed – Sonam and Anand,” read their proclamation.

Before long, Sonam’s industry companions took to the remarks segment to salute the couple.

On Thursday, Karan Johar facilitated an Instagram live and furthermore complimented Sonam and Anand on going guardians to a child kid.

The Student Of The Year chief likewise stretched out his desires to the Kapoor family, including Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Sonam’s sister-maker Rhea Kapoor, and her better half Karan Boolani.

He added:“I can’t believe Sonam is a mother now. I don’t think Anil will like being called a nana (grandfather) because he is jawaan as hell.”

Sonam and Anand secured the bunch on May 8, 2018, in a customary Anand Karaj service, subsequent to dating for over four years.

In March 2022, the couple reported that they are expecting their most memorable kid along with a maternity photoshoot and expressed: “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you, the couple wrote.”

