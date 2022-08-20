Advertisement
  Kardashian-Jenners take over Malibu in style for Kendall Jenner's latest launch: Photos
Kardashian-Jenners take over Malibu in style for Kendall Jenner’s latest launch: Photos

Kardashian-Jenners take over Malibu for Kendall’s latest launch

Kendall Jenner stepped out in a gorgeous white gown for her star-studded celebration at Soho House Malibu on Thursday night.

While receiving support from her famous family, including elder sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, for her booze launch, the 26-year-old beauty grinned and waved to photographers.

According to a newspaper, the 26-year-old supermodel looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging gown with open-toed stiletto heels and a matching black leather shoulder bag.

Photo credit: DailyMail

Khloe, 38, looked stunning in a quilted denim jacket for the occasion, while Kim, 41, flaunted her legendary curves in a figure-hugging grey bodysuit.

Kylie was also seen leaving the celebration with her close friend Yris Palmer, showing her support for her sister.

However, Jenner’s best friends, Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber, attended the event as well.

Also Read

