Kareena Kapoor speaks up about receiving trolling on social media.

Actress says she doesn’t need to worry about what other people think about her statements.

Comments made while promoting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in an interview

Kareena Kapoor says she is extremely busy with her family and kids and has no time to pay attention to what the trolls are saying.

Kareena Kapoor speaks up about receiving trolling: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally responded to all the abuse and criticism she has received for her previous statement that Forrest Gump was a “elitist kind of classist film.”

She claimed that this type of abuse is the reason she isn’t on Twitter while promoting Laal Singh Chaddha in a recent interview.

Kareena, who plays the lead in Aamir Khan’s movie, has been defending it online against boycott tendencies. She claimed that because of her busy personal life, she doesn’t need to worry about how others view her statements on social media.

In an interview, she said, “Every day, there’s one reason or the other for which we’re trolled. That’s why I’m not on Twitter. I feel like it’s for people who just want to keep venting and I don’t have time for that. I’m very busy with my kids, family and work. I don’t have time for all this.”