Kareena Kapoor calls Tom Hanks film 'an elitist kind of classist film'

Kareena Kapoor calls Vijay, Jaideep actors from different realm

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan is promoting her upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.
  • Recently called Tom Hanks’ film, ‘Forrest Gump’ ‘an elitist kind of classist film’.
  • Since then, her statements have come under fire online.
Kareena Kapoor, who is promoting her upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, recently called Tom Hanks’ film, ‘Forrest Gump’ ‘an elitist kind of classist film’.

Since then, her statements have come under fire online.

The original movie is in a foreign language, Kareena claimed to a news website. Our dialect, as well as our feelings and emotions, differ greatly from theirs. For Indian television, “Laal Singh Chaddha” has been adapted.

Regarding “Forrest Gump,” Kareena stated that she believes the Tom Hanks starrer is an elitist, classist movie that the general public would not have seen. But, according to Kareena, people won’t watch “Laal Singh Chaddha” just because it is a version of “Forrest Gump,” but also because it is a compelling narrative.

As soon as her comments started doing the rounds on social media, people on Twitter shared their reactions. While one Twitter user wrote, ‘The reason I believe education is important’, another one added, ‘These people undermine the masses. OTT has brought ‘elitist’ movies to our homes. Time and curiosity is a combination any trash cannot beat.’

A person on another social media portal wrote, ‘It’s hard to defend a person like her, but I’ll try. She is not the brightest one around. She was probably trying to say that most Indians would not have seen Forrest Gump and LSC would make that story accessible to a wider Indian audience.’

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also stars Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

