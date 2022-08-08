Kareena Kapoor calls Vijay, Jaideep actors from different realm

Kareena has teamed up with Sujoy Ghosh for the first time.

Kareena Kapoor has teamed up with Ghosh for the first time for the upcoming Netflix film, based on the 2005 bestselling Japanese novel of the same name by Keigo Higashino.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan claims she jumped at the chance when The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh was presented to her because she wanted to work alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

For the next Netflix movie, which is based on the 2005 best-selling Japanese novel of the same name by Keigo Higashino, Kareena and Ghosh have collaborated for the first time.

In the Hindi version, a single mother and her daughter commit a crime, and a neighbour helps them hide it while the police are looking into it.

“I try to do different things at every curve. When Sujoy offered me the film and told me the cast, I jumped at it. Working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma has really transformed me.

“It made me believe in different things because they are actors from a different realm. It has added a lot of freshness to me and my character,” the 41-year-old told in an interview.

Kareena said her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan asked her to up her game and give her best shot since Ahlawat and Varma are in “top form”.

“Saif was like, ‘You need to be on your toes because these guys are in top form, they are top actors and they know exactly what they are doing’,” she added.

It is a great time for actors who are hungry, said the actor.

“Today, there are brilliant people doing brilliant work. Actors need to be open about that and do different things. It is an amazing time. It is a learning curve for everyone and we should encourage it,” she added.

Kareena Kapoor expressed excitement for the Netflix rendition of The Devotion of Suspect X when it debuts in December or January.

“It is a big challenge for me and it has been a great journey. I am so happy that it is coming on Netflix,” she said.

In September, Kareena will begin filming for Hansal Mehta’s untitled film. Additionally, she will work with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms to produce Mehta’s movie.

The actor is currently anticipating the August 11 premiere of Laal Singh Chaddha, which will hit theatres.