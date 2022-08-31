Kareena Kapoor drops her casual ‘Wednesday’ selfie

Advertisement
  • Kareena Kapoor provided ‘Wednesday Wisdom’ on Instagram with no-makeup selfies.
  • The Jab We Met actress referenced a ‘Yale’ T-shirt in the post.
  • She used emojis and #WednesdayWisdom to convey her wisdom.
Kareena Kapoor provided some ‘advice’ on Instagram. Kareena pouted in no-makeup selfies. Fans praised the photo and the actor’s beauty.

The Jab We Met actress posted the photos to Instagram on Wednesday evening with wet hair and no makeup. She wore a “Yale” T-shirt. Last photo, actor pouted.

Kareena referenced a T-shirt in the post as she provided ‘Wednesday Wisdom’ She wrote, “Obviously not been to YALE… but just posing and pouting in the tee shirt.” She used emojis and #WednesdayWisdom. Fans praised Kareena’s look in the comments. “Slaying as always,” said one, “Wow you look beautiful.” “Yale or no Yale you still look absolutely stunning,” said a third.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena shares photos of her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their children on Instagram. She uploaded photos of Taimur picking radishes for lunch.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11. The Advait Chandan-directed version starred Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The ambitious picture cost 180 crore but has only earned 127 crore in 20 days.

Kareena will next appear in The Devotion of Suspect X. Her Netflix debut is with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

