Kareena Kapoor dubs sis-in-law Alia Bhatt ‘finest actor’ in a decade

  • Kareena Kapoor has praised Alia Bhatt’s decision to have a child at the age of 29.
  • The pair worked together on the 2016 film Udta Punjab.
  • Kareena characterised Alia’s pregnancy as a “natural step for the supremely gifted” actress.
Kareena Kapoor has often been cited by Alia Bhatt as her all-time favourite actress. Although they were not on screen together, Kareena and Alia had worked together on the 2016 film Udta Punjab.

Kareena Kapoor called Alia Bhatt the “finest actor” of the past 10 years as she praised her decision to have a child at the age of 29.

Kareena, who attended her cousin Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding to Alia in April of this year, characterised the pregnancy as a “natural” step for the “supremely gifted” actress.

Alia Bhatt frequently mentions Kareena as her all-time favourite actress. Kareena and Alia have collaborated on the 2016 movie Udta Punjab, despite not appearing on-screen together.

Alia has received negative comments about her pregnancy, including the assertion that she is too young for it, and Kareena was recently asked whether she had any advice for her.

The actress responded, “She doesn’t need advice on anything…I think that she is the finest actor that has happened in the last decade and for her to be embracing motherhood you know at such a young age, and to choose to do that.”

Kareena added, “She is such a brave actor, and such a brave person. It’s (pregnancy) the most normal thing, and you know she is possibly going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented. And that’s what, you need to have conviction in your own self and that is the most important thing.”

It comes after Kareena had to deal with rumours that she was carrying Saif Ali Khan’s third child.

In response to the revelation of her edited shots in which she appeared to be “six months pregnant,” the actor insisted that she was unfazed by the criticism and that she only wanted to “have some fun.”

Soon, Kareena and Aamir Khan will be starring in Laal Singh Chadha. Advait Chandan is the director of the Forrest Gump hindi version, which stars Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij.

