Kareena Kapoor gives tough competition to husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are on vacation, played badminton on Monday at Pataudi Palace. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a video on social media to show her daily routine to her followers.
With their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ai Khan, Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently took a vacation.
The celebrities are currently at Pataudi town in the Gurugram region of Haryana since they took a break from their hectic schedule to enjoy a family holiday.
They are interacting closely in Saif’s Pataudi Palace, also known as Ibrahim Kothi. Bebo posted an image of their Monday morning earlier today.
Kareena and Saif can be seen playing badminton at the castle in the video. She is sporting a grey pair of joggers, white sneakers, and a black tank top.
Saif is seen wearing a blue t-shirt and orange shorts in the meantime. The song Summer High by AP Dhillon gives the clip the ideal mood.
Sharing it, Kareena wrote, “Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad…” and added a string of emojis. Challenging her BFF Amrita Arora, Bebo added, “Amuuu are you ready for the game?”
Amrita, Soha Ali Khan. Saba Pataudi and others reacted to the post. Amu jokingly commented, “Hahhahaha you can play with us.” Soha chimed in, “I don’t know about @amuaroraofficial but I am!!” Cheering for Bebo and Saif, Saba wrote, “Good job!”
Saif’s upcoming acting project is the action movie Vikram Vedha. It is the authorised Hindi translation of the same-titled Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupath. Additionally, the Tandav actor has Adipurush in the works.
Meanwhile, Kareena is working on an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X with Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor.
