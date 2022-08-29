Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Kareena Kapoor gives tough competition to husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor gives tough competition to husband Saif Ali Khan

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor gives tough competition to husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor enjoys lunch on Sunday with Saif Ali Khan

Advertisement
  • Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan played badminton on Monday at Pataudi Palace.
  • The couple are on vacation with their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ai Khan.
  • Kareena shared a video of her daily routine with her Instagram followers.
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who are on vacation, played badminton on Monday at Pataudi Palace. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a video on social media to show her daily routine to her followers.

With their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ai Khan, Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently took a vacation.

The celebrities are currently at Pataudi town in the Gurugram region of Haryana since they took a break from their hectic schedule to enjoy a family holiday.

Also Read

Tiger Shroff says he goes ‘commando in public’ all the time
Tiger Shroff says he goes ‘commando in public’ all the time

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon make an appearance on Koffee With Karan....

They are interacting closely in Saif’s Pataudi Palace, also known as Ibrahim Kothi. Bebo posted an image of their Monday morning earlier today.

Kareena and Saif can be seen playing badminton at the castle in the video. She is sporting a grey pair of joggers, white sneakers, and a black tank top.

Advertisement

Saif is seen wearing a blue t-shirt and orange shorts in the meantime. The song Summer High by AP Dhillon gives the clip the ideal mood.

Sharing it, Kareena wrote, “Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad…” and added a string of emojis. Challenging her BFF Amrita Arora, Bebo added, “Amuuu are you ready for the game?”

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Advertisement

Also Read

Sonam Kapoor explains in detail significance of artwork used to announce birth of her son
Sonam Kapoor explains in detail significance of artwork used to announce birth of her son

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy last week. Neetu...

Amrita, Soha Ali Khan. Saba Pataudi and others reacted to the post. Amu jokingly commented, “Hahhahaha you can play with us.” Soha chimed in, “I don’t know about @amuaroraofficial but I am!!” Cheering for Bebo and Saif, Saba wrote, “Good job!”

Saif’s upcoming acting project is the action movie Vikram Vedha. It is the authorised Hindi translation of the same-titled Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupath. Additionally, the Tandav actor has Adipurush in the works.

Meanwhile, Kareena is working on an adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X with Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Watch: Aymen Saleem plays piano to wish her father happy birthday
Watch: Aymen Saleem plays piano to wish her father happy birthday
'Mayfair Witches': Check release date, cast and details
'Mayfair Witches': Check release date, cast and details
Celebrities back Saba Faisal despite family feud
Celebrities back Saba Faisal despite family feud
Everything you need to know about ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’
Everything you need to know about ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’
Alizeh Shah delights fans with stunning pictures
Alizeh Shah delights fans with stunning pictures
Zarnish Khan looks stunning in latest pictures
Zarnish Khan looks stunning in latest pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story