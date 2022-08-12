Kareena Kapoor has advice for soon-to-be-parents Alia & Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her brother Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy.

She said that celebrating your love is the best joy.

Kareena will soon collaborate on a film with Rhea Kapoor, and make her cinematic debut with Hansal Mehta.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview opened up about her brother Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the cutest couples around. Since this is the year these two have many new beginnings, all eyes are on them.

They first got married after dating for over five years, and they are now prepared to become parents. When Alia revealed her pregnancy, everyone was happily taken by surprise, and since then, fans have been anticipating Junior Kapoor’s birth with great anticipation.

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed her advice for Alia and Ranbir, with whom she has a close relationship.

Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her happiness for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy when asked about it. She added that she is glad for Alia and that celebrating your love is the best joy.

Kareena said, “Alia is someone who probably doesn’t need any advise.”

Bebo quipped that she also does not take parental advice from anyone. “I follow what I think is right and I think mothers know best eventually. So she is also going to have this journey and she should experience this on her own. Ranbir is probably…he will give everyone advice, what advice would he need from anyone? Ranbir is just the best and he knows that ‘I am just the best’, he has that attitude and we both are quite similar like that.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena’s flick, has recently opened in theatres. She will then appear in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming thriller, which will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and debut on Netflix. The Devotion Of Suspect X, a book by Japanese author Keigo Higashino, was made into a movie.

In addition, Kareena will make her cinematic debut with Hansal Mehta’s next thriller movie, which is reportedly based on a true story from the UK. She will soon collaborate on a film with Rhea Kapoor.

The following project for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is Ayaan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. As well as Animal, which stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Luv Ranjan’s untitled follow-up also stars Shraddha Kapoor. While Alia recently finished filming Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.