Kareena Kapoor Khan Oozes Oomph in white co-ords

Kareena’s latest movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, was just released.

She paired her outfit with square-shaped earrings.

Kareena wore a perfect blazer.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a video of herself from the set of Case Toh Banta Hai on her Instagram account. She can be seen wearing white and acting like a boss. Kareena wore a perfect blazer with an asymmetrical overlap. The full-sleeved blazer has flap pockets and a lapel collar, and it has an adjustable buckle at the waist. She wore her blazer with a pair of white straight-leg pants that hit at the ankle and a pair of white embellished heels. The really stylish blazer and pants go well with any work or special occasion outfit. She paired her outfit with square-shaped earrings that were both simple and very well put together. She put on simple, clean makeup and put a ponytail in her hair.

Kareena’s latest movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, was just released. Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh were also in the movie. Aside from this, Kareena will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller, which will be based on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X. With Hansal Mehta’s thriller project, the actress will get her start as a producer. While Rhea Kapoor and Kareena will work together again.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a unique court comedy that you can watch for free on the platform. It stars A-list actors like Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, and Badshah, who are happy to be accused of many things by the audience. Ritesh Deshmukh, Varun Sharma, and Kusha Kapila each play the roles of the public defender, the defence lawyer, and the judge.

Also Read Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi recreate iconic song Main Khiladi Tu Anari Emraan Hashmi tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo with Akshay Kumar. The two senior...