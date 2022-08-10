Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals why she accepted Laal Singh Chaddha

Articles
  • The long-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will come out in theatres on August 11, this week.
  • The movie is the Hindi version of the classic Hollywood movie Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks.
  • Since the trailer came out, fans have been eager to see how the remake will work in an Indian setting.
When asked if she agreed to be in the movie because of the script or because she believed in Aamir as an actor and director, Kareena said that he doesn’t just cast people he knows because he likes them. She also said that he only hires people for roles if they have read the script and are right for them. She said, “Aamir has always wanted to make Forrest Gump, and I’m very flattered that Advait Chandan and Aamir thought I could play Jenny. Jenny’s role isn’t black and white, so it’s a little bit grey. It was fun and a lot of fun.”

Kareena went on to say that Aamir also had “a lot of doubts” about putting her in the movie. “Then I did the screen test and read the part, and everything went well. I think it’s so brave of him to make this movie, and I think it’s brave of all of us to act in it, and I hope we’ve lived up to the audience’s expectations.”

Kareena said that she wants to show people that she can play different roles by doing a screen test after being in the movie business for more than 20 years. “I think the best thing is that I would love to do that because, at 42 and after 22 years of working, I want people to know that I can play different roles.

So I’m happy to show them because I want to work for another 22 years. So, I’m not going to keep doing roles like the ones I had in Jab We Met. I can’t. But I have different sides that I’ve always tried to show the audience, even when I was just starting out,” she said, giving the examples of Chameli and Omkara.

