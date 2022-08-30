Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on holiday with Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh.

The family are at the Pataudi Palace, which belongs to Saif’s family.

Kareena has been sharing snippets of her holiday on her Instagram account.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently at the Pataudi Palace with Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with their two boys Taimur and Jeh, were recently captured in a snapshot at the Mumbai airport on their way to Pataudi Palace, which belongs to Saif Ali Khan’s family.

Also Read

The social media-savvy Veere Di Wedding actress has been posting snippets of her holiday on her Instagram account. Kareena then shared some cute images of Taimur harvesting produce from a farm.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena captioned the photos: “गरम गरम मूली के परांठे with घी for lunch. #TimTim #Homegrown #Plant #Grow #Eat.” In it, we can see little Tim Tim plucking out radish from an organic garden and having a gala time. Reacting to the photos, Saif’s sister Saba Pataudi commented: “So proud #timtim.” While fans also poured immense love to Taimur’s photos in the comments section. A user wrote: “Love u Tim all grown up bacha” Another user added: “Little Tay Tay is too cute!”

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Recently, she posted a video of her and Saif playing badminton at the palace and added AP Dhillon’s viral track Summer High. She captioned it, “Some Monday sport with the husband… Not bad… Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?” On Monday morning, the Jab We Met actress also shared a picture of the Pataudi Palace on her Instagram stories and she wrote in her caption: “Good morning. Save trees. Save life.”

Advertisement

Also Read Shruti Haasan is open about her difficulties with traveling Shruti Haasan has been blessing our screens with some gorgeous sneak peeks...

Taimur, who is 5 years old, and Jeh, whom they welcomed in February 2021, are the couple’s two children. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and have two children together.

In terms of her professional career, Kareena most recently appeared in this month’s Laal Singh Chaddha, a film starring Aamir Khan. In The Devotion of Suspect X, a film by Sujoy Ghosh, she will also make her OTT debut. Additionally, Kareena and Rhea Kapoor have a project together.