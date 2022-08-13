Kareena Kapoor opens up on her iconic character Poo

Kareena’s character Poo is one of the most loved roles from her career.

The Bollywood diva finds it incredible that the character is still popular.

Poo is known for her one liners such as ‘P.H.A.T – Pretty, Hot And Tempting’.

Kareena Kapoor over-the-top Poo from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is one of the most memorable and loved roles from the actress’s career.

The Bollywood diva finds it incredible that the character is still popular across all age groups 21 years after the film’s initial premiere.

Kareena’s character Poo is not only known for her taste in fashion but also one liners such as “Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha”, ‘P.H.A.T – Pretty, Hot And Tempting’ and “Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago. Not fair” among many others

Asked if she feels that Poo deserves a movie to herself, Kareena, in conversation, said: “Oh God! Like I think now this character is so relevant with this generation more than it was then.”

Kareena discusses the reasons behind the character’s enormous fan base. The character is from Chandni Chowk in New Delhi and later moves to London with her sister, who is portrayed by Kajol, and her brother-in-law, who is portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan.

“I think for the way she is, the way she talks, the kind of millennial Gen-Z kinda words that she uses connect somehow.”

Kareena Kapoor added: “So, I think it is because of that more than anything else. Let’s see a film someday, who knows.”

Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena’s most recent film, also stars Aamir Khan. The movie is a remake of Tom Hanks’ well-known film Forest Gump. Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya are featured as well.