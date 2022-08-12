Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor reacts to ‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma’s latest look

Kareena Kapoor reacts to ‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma’s latest look

Articles
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor reacts to ‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma’s latest look

Kareena Kapoor reacts to ‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma’s latest look

Advertisement
  • Vijay Varma is currently enjoying success from his most recent film, “Darlings”.
  • His performance in Alia Bhatt’s debut production has been getting rave reviews.
  • He will soon be featured in the movie “Devotion of Suspect X” alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor reacts on Vijay Varma picture which he recently posted on instagram.

Vijay Varma, who is currently enjoying success from his most recent film, “Darlings,” shared some stylish images with his Instagram followers.

Also Read

Kartik Aaryan shares BTS picture after 15 hours of shooting
Kartik Aaryan shares BTS picture after 15 hours of shooting

Kartik Aaryan is a promising actor. Since Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he hasn't...

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Advertisement

In a black and white tuxedo with black pants and shoes, Vijay looked very dapper. He added a black ribbon to complete his handsome appearance. He may be seen in the photos striking a few cool poses for the camera. The name is Varma.. Vijay Varma, he captioned.

As soon as he posted the pictures, opinions poured in from all directions. Even his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan from “Devotion of Suspect X” commented, “Very fancy…in a bow tie. congratulation on  the movieeee”. One of his followers commented, “Looking awesome,” and another added, “Whistles.”

Also Read

Vicky Kaushal says brother Sunny is the “house engineer”
Vicky Kaushal says brother Sunny is the “house engineer”

Vicky Kaushal is a good actor. Masaan, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, Raazi, and Sardar...

Advertisement

Vijay’s performance in Alia Bhatt’s debut production, which also starred her and Shefali Shah in the key parts, has been getting rave accolades. An OTT platform was used to release the movie.

Vijay will soon be featured in the movie “Devotion of Suspect X” alongside Kareena and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor also has upcoming films like Sonakshi Sinha’s “Dahaad,” “Mirzapur 3,” and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story