Kareena Kapoor reacts to ‘Darlings’ star Vijay Varma’s latest look

Vijay Varma is currently enjoying success from his most recent film, “Darlings”.

His performance in Alia Bhatt’s debut production has been getting rave reviews.

He will soon be featured in the movie “Devotion of Suspect X” alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor reacts on Vijay Varma picture which he recently posted on instagram.

Vijay Varma, who is currently enjoying success from his most recent film, “Darlings,” shared some stylish images with his Instagram followers.

Also Read Kartik Aaryan shares BTS picture after 15 hours of shooting Kartik Aaryan is a promising actor. Since Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he hasn't...

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) Advertisement

In a black and white tuxedo with black pants and shoes, Vijay looked very dapper. He added a black ribbon to complete his handsome appearance. He may be seen in the photos striking a few cool poses for the camera. The name is Varma.. Vijay Varma, he captioned.

As soon as he posted the pictures, opinions poured in from all directions. Even his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan from “Devotion of Suspect X” commented, “Very fancy…in a bow tie. congratulation on the movieeee”. One of his followers commented, “Looking awesome,” and another added, “Whistles.”

Also Read Vicky Kaushal says brother Sunny is the “house engineer” Vicky Kaushal is a good actor. Masaan, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, Raazi, and Sardar...

Advertisement

Vijay’s performance in Alia Bhatt’s debut production, which also starred her and Shefali Shah in the key parts, has been getting rave accolades. An OTT platform was used to release the movie.

Vijay will soon be featured in the movie “Devotion of Suspect X” alongside Kareena and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor also has upcoming films like Sonakshi Sinha’s “Dahaad,” “Mirzapur 3,” and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next.