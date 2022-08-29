Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan play badminton at Pataudi Palace

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video of her playing badminton with Saif.

Both Kareena and Saif are busy with their work-related commitments.

Veere Di Wedding actress will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are quite possibly of the cutest couple in Bollywood. They got hitched in 2012 and have been together for over 10 years now.

Subsequent to spending such countless years together and having two children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, these two actually figure out how to give us several objectives.

A couple of days back, Kareena, Saif, and their children were shot at the Mumbai air terminal as they made a trip to invest energy in Pataudi Palace.

Only some time prior, the Veere Di Wedding entertainer took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her playing badminton with Saif at their Pataudi Palace.

“Some Monday sport with the husband… not bad… Amuuu are you ready for the game? @amuaroraofficial,” Kareena subtitled the video.

Behind the scenes, one can likewise hear AP Dhillon’s tune Summer High playing. Responding to it, Amrita Arora expressed: “I don’t know about @amuaroraofficial but I am!!”

While Kareena was adequately fast to answer, “@sakpataudi sorry this is not for champions …it’s below beginners level,”

she added. Amrita additionally said: “Hahhahaha you can play with us @kareenakapoorkhan.” and Saba Pataudi stated: “Goodjob.”

In the mean time, on the work front, both Kareena and Saif are occupied with their business related responsibilities.

The entertainer was seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which featured Aamir Khan in the number one spot close by Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

Kareena will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh’s spine chiller, which will be founded on the Japanese book The Devotion of Suspect X.

Aside from this, she will make her introduction as a maker with Hansal Mehta’s spine chiller project. While Kareena will likewise work together with Rhea Kapoor in the future.

Saif, then again, has a Hindi transformation of Vikram Vedha close by Hrithik Roshan. He likewise will be seen in Adipurush close by Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh.

