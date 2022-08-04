Kareena Kapoor Khan responded to trolls who were attacking Alia Bhatt for her early pregnancy.

Kareena gushed over Alia for making the coolest choice, saying:She has stood up for the most beautiful [feeling].

I love her more for that.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to trolls targeting Alia Bhatt for embracing motherhood at the peak of her career.

With a variety of films in the works, Alia Bhatt is enjoying a successful career. Alia, who recently made the transition from actress to producer with her next movie Darlings, is relishing every moment of her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor.

Many people were shocked to learn that Alia was pregnant two months after her wedding. Her supporters applaud the actress, nevertheless, for giving her personal and professional lives equal weight.

Since Alia revealed she was expecting, some people in society have been making fun of the actress for choosing to have children while still at the top of their profession.

Also Read Kangana Ranaut reacts to ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trending Laal Singh Chaddha is currently trending on social media. Users posting hateful...

Many have mocked Alia on social media and in well-known advertising campaigns. The actress, though, hasn’t given it much thought.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan, an actress and Alia Bhatt’s sister-in-law, responded to trolls who were attacking Alia for her early pregnancy in an interview with Mid-Day. Kareena gushed over Alia for making the “coolest” choice, saying:

“She is promoting her film, looking ravishing as ever. There is no bigger star than her today, and I am not being biased because she is a part of my family. I am saying this because she is a spectacular actor.”

Kareena praised Alia for handling the most beautiful emotion of having a child even at the height of her career in the interview. Her words are:

“She has stood up for the most beautiful [feeling], which is, I want to have a child with the man I love. She wants to experience the most beautiful thing in life, and I love her more for that. I am her fan.”

Also Read Mithilesh Chaturvedi passes away Mithilesh Chaturvedi was well-known for his appearances in television and motion pictures....

In response to trolls who had questioned her pregnancy, Alia Bhatt had responded while promoting her upcoming movie, Darlings. The actress talked about the negative remarks she received as well as how many people expressed their love when she revealed her pregnancy. When discussing the same, she had said:

Advertisement

“It was a beautiful experience. There was so much love and positivity. We received so much warmth. When you talk about the noisy people, that I expected because every beautiful thing has a detractor. Chaand pe bhi daag hai.”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film, Darlings is slated to release on Netflix on August 5, 2022!