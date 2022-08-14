Kareena Kapoor says Everybody looks at Taimur like a star

Kareena Kapoor has spent more than 20 years working in the film industry.

Recently opened up on her iconic role of Pooja called Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Currently basking in success of her most recent film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently basking in the success of her latest released film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’

One of Bollywood’s most popular and gifted actors is Kareena Kapoor. She has spent more than 20 years working in the film industry. The actress, who made her acting debut in the film Refugee, has appeared in other films, including Chameli, Jab We Met, Omkara, 3 Idiots, Veere Di Wedding, Bodyguard, and many more.

Kareena performed the enduring role of Pooja called Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which has a distinct fan base among all of her movies. It is one of the most recognisable and cherished parts in the actress’s career even 21 years after the movie’s premiere.

Now, recently, Kareena opened up on the iconic character Poo having her own movie. She said: “Oh God! Like I think now this character is so relevant with this generation more than it was then. “I think for the way she is, the way she talks, the kind of millennial Gen-Z kinda words that she uses connect somehow.”

The actress added: “So, I think it is because of that more than anything else. Let’s see a film someday, who knows.”

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Hrithik Roshan all had lead roles in the family drama directed by Karan Johar.

Regarding her professional life, Kareena is presently enjoying the success of her most recent movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also starred Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

In addition, Kareena will appear in Sujoy Ghosh’s suspenseful film, which is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. With the thriller project from Hansal Mehta, the actress will make her producing debut. Additionally, Kareena will once more work with Rhea Kapoor.