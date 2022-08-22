Kareena, Karisma, and Karan posed outside Manish Malhotra’s home

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor clicked outside Manish Malhotra’s home.

The photographers caught a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor outside the home of famous designer Manish Malhotra tonight. Their close pals Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawala also joined the sisters. In their own ways, all four of them made sure to deliver fashion goals.

Kareena Kapoor Khan adores wearing relaxed, casual, and cosy clothing. The diva, however, does not compromise on style either. She wore a graphic white tee-shirt and black pants for her appearance tonight. She wore minimal makeup and left her hair open. She was also carrying a handbag.

Karisma wore a tie-up black maxi dress. She wore a half-ponytail and pink lipstick. The Kapoor sisters posed for distant photographers.

Karan wore a banana-print hoodie. He wore loose pants. Natasha Poonawala’s gold outfit and jacket were gorgeous. Additionally, they provided images for the media.

Speaking of employment, Karisma’s most recent endeavour was the online series “Mentalhood.” She will soon play the lead in Brown by Abhinay Deo. Recently, Kareena appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha. She currently has Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X adaptation, a murder mystery starring Hansal Mehta, and a movie starring Rhea Kapoor. On the other side, Karan is making his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which has Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the major roles, five years after his last film. In the meantime, news stories about his chat program Koffee with Karan keep appearing.

