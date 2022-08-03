Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Karen Gillan picks Amber’s side in Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard dispute

Karen Gillan picks Amber’s side in Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard dispute

Articles
Advertisement
Karen Gillan picks Amber’s side in Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard dispute

Karen Gillan picks Amber’s side in Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard dispute

Advertisement
  • Karen Gillan picks Amber’s side in Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard’s dispute.
  • Johnny Depp’s popularity has only increased after winning the court battle.
  • Johnny prevailed in his slander lawsuit against his ex-wife.
Advertisement

Karen Gillan chooses a side in the conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. After winning the court battle against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s popularity has only increased.

Since he prevailed in his slander lawsuit against his ex-wife, the actor has created a music CD and sold his paintings for millions of dollars.

In his acting profession, Hollywood is now anticipated to concentrate more. Hollywood’s other actors have come around to Johnny Depp since he won the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

After being accused of domestic abuse, the actor became a pariah and lost a lot of employment. When he joined Instagram, a Facebook-owned service, no high-profile actor wanted to be associated with him, and none of them followed him until his most recent legal victory.

Hollywood actress Karen is his newest follower, joining his more than 27 million others.

She followed Depp when he nearly won the slander lawsuit against his ex-wife. She joined the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and many more.

Advertisement

Many other actors are still hesitant to follow him on social media.

Also Read

The “Guardians 3” team teases a end in which “the emotion is heavier than it’s ever been”
The “Guardians 3” team teases a end in which “the emotion is heavier than it’s ever been”

The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy took part in a panel...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story