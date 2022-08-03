Karen Gillan picks Amber’s side in Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard dispute

Karen Gillan picks Amber’s side in Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard’s dispute.

Karen Gillan chooses a side in the conflict between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. After winning the court battle against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp’s popularity has only increased.

Since he prevailed in his slander lawsuit against his ex-wife, the actor has created a music CD and sold his paintings for millions of dollars.

In his acting profession, Hollywood is now anticipated to concentrate more. Hollywood’s other actors have come around to Johnny Depp since he won the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

After being accused of domestic abuse, the actor became a pariah and lost a lot of employment. When he joined Instagram, a Facebook-owned service, no high-profile actor wanted to be associated with him, and none of them followed him until his most recent legal victory.

Hollywood actress Karen is his newest follower, joining his more than 27 million others.

She followed Depp when he nearly won the slander lawsuit against his ex-wife. She joined the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and many more.

Many other actors are still hesitant to follow him on social media.