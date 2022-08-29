Karthik Aaryan rejects a 9-crore paan masala offer

Karthik Aaryan, an actor, has always been talented, and his moral principles connect him to his fans.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor was reportedly offered INR 9 crore to feature in a paan masala ad.

Kartik declined the offer since smoking paan is unhealthy.

A famous advertising specialist reportedly said, “That’s accurate.” Kartik Aaryan declined an 8-9 crore INR deal to market paan masala.

“Kartik seems to have principles, which is a rare commodity among today’s performers who suffer from the gift of the “grab.” It is difficult to turn down such a large sum of money. The analyst went on to say that Kartik is aware of the responsibilities that come with being a young idol.

When Akshay Kumar sponsored a paan masala firm in the past, he received criticism for his actions. After some time had passed, he issued an apology to his devotees and pledged to never longer endorse any potentially hazardous items.

