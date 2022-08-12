Kartik Aaryan celebrates raksha bandhan with smiles and goodies

Bollywood’s Kartik Aaryan is a promising actor.

Kartik Aaryan is a promising actor. On-screen, he captivates audiences with his characteristic monologues and off-screen, his humour wins him many fans. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor is renowned for his amusing and witty social media comments. He uploaded images with his sister Krtitika Tiwari and said, “Happy Rakhi Hamesha Meri Raksha Karne Vaali.” The photos show Kartik smiling as his sister wraps a Rakhi on his wrist and performs aarti.

Kartik Aaryan dressed for Raksha Bandhan in a baby pink pullover with a round neck and black denim pants that hugged his skin. His sister wore a flowery sleeveless top and blue flared jeans. Kartik wore a watch, had a goatee, and his hair was a mess. All of Kartik’s Rakhi photos had his dog Katori in them.

Kartik last appeared in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie was a big hit at the box office. It starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Kartik has projects coming up. Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada was wrapped up by him. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was made in Hindi by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala star. Shehzada is played by Ronit Roy as well. Kartik and Kriti reteam after Luka Chuppi.

