Kartik Aaryan is seen outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office

Kartik Aaryan is a well-known A-list actor who has made entertaining movies since the beginning of his career.

The success of Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, has given him a lot of confidence.

The movie was a follow-up to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan and was also a hit when it came out.

The exhibition industry was in bad shape after the pandemic, but the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has given it a new lease on life. The actor has been putting the finishing touches on his next movie, Shehzada, which is being directed by Rohit Dhawan and also stars Kriti Sanon.

Kartik Aaryan was seen this evening outside of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. With a blue shirt and black pants, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor looked very stylish. He posed for the paparazzi and made them happy with his clicks. It remains to be seen whether or not the two will work together on a project in the future.

Both of them have a lot to do. Kartik Aaryan will be busy making movies with Nadiadwala and Grandsons back-to-back, while Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be working on his big web series Heeramandi for a streaming service. It’s interesting to see that Kartik and Bhansali are the only two Bollywood directors whose movies have done well in theatres this year.