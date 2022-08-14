Kartik Aaryan looks charming while visiting Manish Malhotra’s home

Kartik Aaryan started his career with 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

He is currently running high on the success of his horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan.

He has demonstrated his acting ability in movies like Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. As of now, Kartik is running high on the progress of his shock parody film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is right now the second most noteworthy earning Hindi film this year.

It additionally highlighted Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav among others. It is an independent continuation of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

On Saturday night, Kartik was spotted at expert style creator Manish Malhotra’s home in Mumbai’s Bandra.

In the photographs, the entertainer wore relaxed clothing and looked a la mode however common as he might have been seen brandishing a striped shirt and matched it alongside double conditioned pants.

He graced the paparazzi with his snaps and paused dramatically. As of late, the entertainer declared his new undertaking with Kabir Khan for another film that will be delivered by Sajid Nadiadwala.

However the subtleties of the venture have been left hidden, being a monstrous performer for enormous scope creation and in view of a genuine story is said.

In the mean time, aside from this, Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada, which is helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a redo of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which likewise stars Kriti Sanon leading the pack.

He will likewise star in Shashanka Ghosh’s heartfelt thrill ride film, Freddy with Alaya F. Kartik will likewise team up with Hansal Mehta in the social show Captain India, in which he will article the job of an airforce official. Aside from this, Aaryan will likewise rejoin with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

