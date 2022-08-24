Kartik Aaryan posts black-and-white workout selfie

Kartik Aaryan is an A-list actor who has consistently made enjoyable films.

Kartik Aaryan is an A-list actor who has consistently made enjoyable films. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the year’s second highest-grossing Hindi film. The film was a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was also successful. The popularity of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revived the exhibition business following the epidemic. The actor is completing Shehzada, helmed by Rohit Dhawan and costarring Kriti Sanon. The day prior, he filmed the conclusion of Shehzada, his most commercial picture.

Kartik Aaryan uploaded a workout pic. The actor’s selfie looked dapper. His clever cap concealed most of his face. The actor is eating well and exercising regularly in preparation for his future flicks. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor had more movie offers. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kabir Khan’s action picture under Nadiadwala and Grandsons was the highest offer. The film would presumably follow Satya Prem Ki Katha, his period romance with Kiara Advani.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has a number of films lined up for release. He will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s next film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. It is a remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. Apart from Shehzada, he has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy with Alaya Furniturewala, Captain India with Hansal Mehta, Satya Prem Ki Katha under Nadiadwala, and Grandsons, co-starring Kiara Advani and an action film based on true events with Kabir Khan, also being produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons.

