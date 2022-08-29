Kartik Aaryan posts: “We belong here and we deserve to dream”

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented young actors in Bollywood.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented young actors in Bollywood. He got his start in 2011 with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and since then he hasn’t looked back. Kartik has won the hearts of millions of people around the world with his good looks, smooth dance moves, and great acting. On-screen, his famous monologues keep people interested, and off-screen, his great sense of humour has won him a lot of fans. His funny Instagram captions and posts show the clever side of his personality.

On Monday, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor posted a picture of himself that shows him looking away from the camera on his Instagram stories. In the background, he played a song with the words, “And it’s all helped us grow, we belong here, and we deserve to dream.”

In his professional life, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a big hit. Kiara Advani and Tabu also play important roles in the movie. Next, Kartik Aaryan would star in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. After Luka Chuppi, this is the second time Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have worked together on a movie. The 10th of February next year is when Shehzada will be released. The movie is a remake of the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which came out in 2020 and was directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Kartik also works with Kiara Advani on SatyaPrem Ki Katha. This is Kartik’s first project with Sajid Nadiadwala and Sameer Vidwans. It was once named “Satyanarayan ki Katha” Next year’s release date is June 29. Hansal Mehta and Kartik will cooperate on the social drama “Captain India”

