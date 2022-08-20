Kartik Aaryan proud of his 11-year journey

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani.

He said he takes pride in the fact that he has achieved all this on his own.

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, spoke candidly about his time in Bollywood, in a recent interview.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is one of Bollywood’s biggest hits this year. Kartik’s unique portrayal of Rooh Baba was beloved by fans of the actor and helped the movie become a box office success.

As the actor approaches 11 years in show business, he recently reminisced on his career and shared how proud he is to have achieved all on his own. The actor explained to the audience what makes him relatable.

Kartik recently said about being happy of his career in movies. The actor from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 claimed that some individuals supported him along the way since they believed in his ability.

Reflecting on his 11-year journey and 11 films, Kartik said, “I take pride in the fact that I have done this on my own and with the help of people who put their trust in my capabilities without knowing me. They went for the craft instead of lineage.”

Kartik also talked about being rooted at the same chat. He claimed that the reason people can relate to him is that he can always go back and live his old life in Gwalior if he feels like it.

Talking about his relatability being a reason for his popularity, Kartik said, “My roots, my growing up in a town like Gwalior, is what makes me who I am. I will always be that person. Also, being from a small town not only makes me strive harder to reach the number one spot but also keeps me grounded. I can still go back and live that life.”

In addition to his most recent hit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik has a number more projects in the works. The actor will soon be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Shehzada. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, was remade in Hindi for this movie.

In addition to this, Kiara Advani and Kartik are in SatyaPrem Ki Katha. On Kiara’s birthday last month, Kartik unveiled the first look for the Sameer Vidwans-helmed film. Captain India is another asset that Kartik has.